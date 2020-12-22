According to the NPP, the NDC is inciting its supporters to start the fires as part of protests against the 2020 elections results.

In a statement, the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, said he has no doubt that the NDC is behind recent fires.

READ ALSO: Video: Kaneshie Market gutted by fire

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

“The NPP has noted with grave concerns and revulsion, the increasing spate of market fires being experienced across the country in recent times,” a section of the statement said.

“The sheer rampancy and coincidence with which the markets are burning, coupled with the constant threats by some elements of the opposition to burn markets in order to drum home their concerns over the outcome of the 2020 general elections, leaves no lingering doubt that they are behind these arson attacks.”

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the NPP’s presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The NDC, though, has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.

Meanwhile, separate fires have hit some markets across the country in recent weeks, sparking suspicion.

Last week, the famous Kantamanto market was razed by fire, destroying goods worth thousands of cedis.

The Kaneshie Central Market in Accra was gutted by fire in the late hours of Saturday, December 19, 2020.