The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled the by-election to fill the vacant parliamentary seat, and the NPP, in adherence to electoral regulations, has outlined the following timelines
NPP announces timelines for Ejisu by-election
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the timelines for the upcoming by-election in the Ejisu constituency following the unfortunate demise of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Hon Dr. John Kumah. Dr Kumah died aged 45 after a short illness.
The nomination filing period and closure for aspiring parliamentary candidates will begin on April 2 and 4, 2024
Whereas the NPP will conduct its parliamentary primaries for the Ejisu constituency on April 13, 2024.
An Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate (APC) shall procure a Nomination
Forms after the payment of a non-refundable application fee of GHC
3,000.00 in Bankers Draft in favor of the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY
NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA.
To successfully file the nomination, an APC shall pay a non-refundable filing
fee of thirty-five thousand Ghana cedis (GHC35,000.00) in Bankers Draft
in favor of the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA.
However, Women, Youth, and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) who want
to aspire to a higher political office will enjoy a 50% rebate on the filing fees.
This means they will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of
seventeen thousand and five hundred Ghana cedis – (GHC 17,500.00).
For the avoidance of doubt, a youth is a person whose age is between 18 and 40
years.
No individual shall be denied access to purchase Nomination Forms.
The NPP named the Election Committee (EC) members as follows:
a. Mr. Danquah Smith Butey- Chairman
b. Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako – Vice Chairman
c. Hon. Patricia Appiagyei
d. Mad. Martha Kodua
e. Mr. Evans Nimako – Secretary
f. Chairperson of the Constituency Council of Elders.
g. All Constituency Executives (Ex-officio members).
The party encourages active participation from its members and urges all stakeholders to support the electoral process to ensure a successful by-election
