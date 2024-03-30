NPP announces timelines for Ejisu by-election

The nomination filing period and closure for aspiring parliamentary candidates will begin on April 2 and 4, 2024

Whereas the NPP will conduct its parliamentary primaries for the Ejisu constituency on April 13, 2024.

An Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate (APC) shall procure a Nomination

Forms after the payment of a non-refundable application fee of GHC

3,000.00 in Bankers Draft in favor of the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY

NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA.

To successfully file the nomination, an APC shall pay a non-refundable filing

fee of thirty-five thousand Ghana cedis (GHC35,000.00) in Bankers Draft

in favor of the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA.

However, Women, Youth, and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) who want

to aspire to a higher political office will enjoy a 50% rebate on the filing fees.

This means they will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of

seventeen thousand and five hundred Ghana cedis – (GHC 17,500.00).

For the avoidance of doubt, a youth is a person whose age is between 18 and 40

years.

No individual shall be denied access to purchase Nomination Forms.

The NPP named the Election Committee (EC) members as follows:

a. Mr. Danquah Smith Butey- Chairman

b. Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako – Vice Chairman

c. Hon. Patricia Appiagyei

d. Mad. Martha Kodua

e. Mr. Evans Nimako – Secretary

f. Chairperson of the Constituency Council of Elders.

g. All Constituency Executives (Ex-officio members).