NPP Decides: Police to wear body cameras at voting centres

Over 200,000) delegates across the country will take part in the voting in all the 275 constituencies across the country.

The delegates, who make up the Electoral College, comprise Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, ministers and their deputies, foundation members of the NPP, members of the party’s National Council and patrons and council of elders.

The flagbearer race has been tagged as a straight contest between the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

However, the other contenders are the former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Read the Ghana Police Service’s full statement below:

The Ghana Police Service would like to assure the general public that sufficient security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order as well as ensure peace and security before, during and after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries which comes off tomorrow, 4th November 2023.

Adequate Police personnel have been deployed throughout the country to provide security for the elections.

As an additional layer of security, Police bodyworn cameras will also be deployed at all the voting centres. As part of the security arrangement, the Police Service also held a series of stakeholder engagements with the Electoral Commission, the NP Presidential Election Committee and representatives of the Flagbearer hopefuls.

We would like to assure the public that the Police remain committed to working together with all the stakeholders to guarantee peace, security, law and order during the election.