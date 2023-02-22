NPP donates GHS10,000 to Christian Atsu’s family

Atsu, 31, died in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people in both countries.

Earlier, George Weah, President of Liberia also made a donation of $10,000 dollars to the family of the late player.

The former Ballon d’Or winner sent a delegation to the family home of Atsu on Wednesday to deliver his condolence message and also present an amount of $10,000 to the family.

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer Pulse Ghana

Former Ghana international Kwame Ayew led the delegation and made the donation on behalf of President Weah.

Atsu was confirmed dead last Saturday after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.