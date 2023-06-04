NPP, EC plot to insert unqualified candidate into Assin North voter register

The NDC is however keen on monitoring every step to ensure transparency.

On Tuesday, May 30, Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant giving way for fresh elections in the constituency, the election will hold on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Read full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT

For immediate release

4th June 2023.

NPP AND THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION IN A PLOT TO ILLEGALLY INSERT THE NAME OF AN UNQUALIFIED NPP PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE INTO THE ASSIN NORTH VOTERS’ REGISTER

The National Democratic Congress has become aware of a plot by the ruling New Patriotic Party, acting in cahoots with their collaborators in the Electoral Commission to transfer and insert the name of one Charles Opoku, into the Voters Register of the Assin North constituency. This illegal move is to aid the said Charles Opoku to contest in the NPP Parliamentary primaries to select a candidate for the upcoming Assin North by-election.

Our unimpeachable sources have revealed that contrary to the clear requirement on the nomination form for the Assin North by-election, which demands that a candidate in the election must be a registered voter in Assin North, the said Charles Opoku is not a registered voter in the Assin North Constituency.

It is instructive to note that according to Regulation 22 of the Public Elections Regulations 2020 (C.I 127), voter transfer can only be effected for an ordinary citizen not less than 42 days before a public election. More importantly, transfer applications can only be made to the Returning Officer of a public election. Given the fact that we have less than 42 days to the by-election in Assin North, and a Returning Officer is yet to be appointed for same, any transfer of voters to Assin North will be unlawful, and same shall be fiercely rejected by the NDC.

We are closely monitoring this situation and shall take every legitimate step to ensure that this illegal plot is not perpetrated by the Electoral Commission and their collaborators in the NPP.

Signed.

SAMMY GYAMFI

