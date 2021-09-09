According to the MP who doubles as the ranking member on the health committee of Parliament, the government has taken advantage of the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine to rob the country of millions of dollars.
Nana Addo has turned COVID-19 pandemic into business - NDC MP alleges
The Member of Parliament(MP) for Juaboso constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo of doing business with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He stated that some of the vaccines were given to the country for free but the government has squandered millions of Ghana cedis all in the name of procuring some of the vaccines.
Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, Akandoh said "Kwame, the minority will come with facts and figures to prove that this government has turned this COVID-19 thing into business to enrich themselves. A typical example is what happened to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu."
He also served notice that parliament will scrutinize the government's record on how much was spent on the procurement of all the vaccines brought to the country.
He added: "I can tell you that all that matters for this government in this Covid-19 fight is how much they are getting from it to enrich themselves, and not what will help the millions of Ghanaians who are killed by this deadly virus."
