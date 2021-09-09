He stated that some of the vaccines were given to the country for free but the government has squandered millions of Ghana cedis all in the name of procuring some of the vaccines.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, Akandoh said "Kwame, the minority will come with facts and figures to prove that this government has turned this COVID-19 thing into business to enrich themselves. A typical example is what happened to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu."

He also served notice that parliament will scrutinize the government's record on how much was spent on the procurement of all the vaccines brought to the country.