'NPP members are making the fight against galamsey difficult' - Titus-Glover

“It is our own people who are making the job difficult. My own NPP folks. Why? Do you think I am afraid to speak up? It is a fact that it’s the party members who are impeding the fight against galamsey. We have said don’t go to the water bodies to mine. Soldiers would patrol on water bodies to keep off illegal miners. When they leave, what do the District Security Councils do? Regional Security Council…what do you also do? So every time soldiers have to move from Accra to these areas. It doesn’t help us.

That is why the president said that if you are an MMDCE and there are galamsey activities going on in your area, he’d have an issue with you,” he stated.

Growing calls on the government to clamp down on galamsey

Following the exacerbating impact of galamsey activities on the environment, especially water bodies and forests, the government has come under intense pressure to take action against the operations of illegal small-scale miners whose activities have affected 34 of the country’s 288 forest reserves and left river bodies churning with turbidity levels hovering well above 14,000 MTUs.

The calls continue to grow as more protests are being organised by organisations for the government to take swift action, following the arrest of some Democracy Hub Protestors who were remanded into police and prison custody for two weeks.

