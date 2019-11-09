His apology comes after some NPP and government officials reached out to the GH One news editor with an apology.

He said Nana Aba Anamoah is a “useless, hopeless Mahama photoshop lady” who “sleeps with people’s husbands for money”, in a tweet.

This was after Nana Aba chided President Nana Akfuo-Addo for always criticizing former President John Mahama for the ills of his administration.

According to the Gh One TV news editor-in-chief, the President should use the platforms he mount to account for what he has done, 3 years after winning power and not rather slander his arch political rival.

“The president today in the volta region should be telling us exactly how many jobs he has created in the voltal region alone. He shouldn’t be reminding us of what John John Mahama did or didn’t do,” she said and added that "Ghanaians are not angry enough" to demand accountability from politicians.

In his apology letter posted on Twitter, Nana Ansah said: " In the middle of the political discourse during the week, I made certain desparaging comments on the person of Nana Aba Anamoah, a journalist with GhOne TV, upon a sober reflection, I apologise unreservedly to her for the comments I made. "