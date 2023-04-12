NPP petitions CID to arrest Mahama over treasonable comments

The NPP, led by it National Organizer, Nana Boakye said Mr Mahama had on many occasions described the 2024 general elections as one of “do or die” for the NDC.

The party said “It is, in fact, a no secret that the NDC has always resorted to violence and intimidation against their opponents during the conduct of general elections, and this was summed up by their 2024 presumptive presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama. He has stated emphatically that: ‘NDC has revolutionary root, and that when it comes to unleashing violence, nobody can beat us [NDC] in unleashing violence’.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The governing party also said “Other leading members of the NDC, including Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the national chairman of the Party, have made similar threatening and malicious comments. Indeed, following his election as National Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah stated in his victory speech that, the NDC would fight the 2024 general elections to win a second independence for Ghana, and that, they are prepared to sacrifice everything including their lives for an NDC victory.”

This comes a day after the NDC’s Dircetor Legal Affairs Abraham Amaliba also petitioned the IGP to arrest Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong.

Speaking to members of the NPP in Kwahu after a health walk on Saturday, April 8, the Abetifi Lawmaker said: “NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, Violence and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men.”