This was revealed by the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, during a news conference on Monday.

He explained that most of the persons who were expected to challenge the candidates have voluntarily withdrawn from the contest.

He said the contenders have since thrown their support behind the candidates after having an extensive discussion by the leadership of the Party.

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

Mr. Boadu said the reasons for their voluntary withdrawal include, the demanding and crucial roles they played in the House of Parliament, the intention of encouraging gender balance in the Party’s political landscape, and the contribution of the unopposed candidates who are incumbent MPs to their jurisdictions.

The GNA reports that the candidates contesting unopposed are Freda Prempeh (Tano North), Patricia Appiagyei (Asokwa), Isaac Kwame Asiamah (Atwima Mponua), Joseph Osei-Owusu (Bekwai) and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (Bosomtwe).

Others are Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh (Manhyia South), Ntim Augustine Collins (Offinso North), Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu (Suame), Siaka Stevens (Jaman North), and Ignatius Baffour Awuah (Sunyani West).

The list of unopposed candidates also includes Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (Assin Central), Mavis Hawa Koomson (Awutu Senya East), Bryan Acheampong (Abetifi), Samuel Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South), Abena Osei-Asare (Atiwa East), Kwasi Amoako-Attah (Atiwa West), Daniel Botwe (Okere), Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (Ofoase-Ayerebi), Ursula Owusu Ekuful (Ablekuma West), and Henry Quartey (Ayawaso Central).

Meanwhile, the NPP’s parliamentary primaries is scheduled for June 20.