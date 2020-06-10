The flood waters completely washed off portions of the Achimota-Abofo section of the rail lines, Ghanaweb reports.

Some months ago, the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) laid new tracks on the Accra-Nsawam lines and other routes.

READ ALSO: Expect another heavy rainstorm today – Meteo Service warns

Parts of newly-constructed railway washed away by floods

This was in a bid to revive its operations and to give a facelift to some of the most-used railway lines in the capital.

However, Monday’s heavy rains washed off portions of the rail line, carrying it away from its original position.

The report suggests engineers from GRCL visited the site on Tuesday morning to try to fix the destroyed rail tracks.

Watch the video below: