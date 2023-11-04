NPP Primaries: I accept the results – Ken Agyapong concedes

Agyapong said, "I believe the party has been fair and transparent. That is the only thing I have always been preaching. This election is fair, my grassroots have spoken, and I accept the results in good faith.

"We are going to work tirelessly to break the 8. We should put everything behind us and let us unite this party. With unity, I believe we can break the 8. I congratulate the Election Committee, Police, EC, and the party members for the commitment you have shown for peace. We have to come together and give the NDC a showdown."

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was announced as the presidential candidate-elect for the NPP for the 2024 general elections after a closely contested primary. Dr. Bawumia received 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total, while Kennedy Agyapong secured 71,996 votes, amounting to 37.41%. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came in third with 1,459 votes, accounting for 0.76%, and Francis Addai-Nimoh received 731 votes, representing 0.41%.

