He expressed his belief that the elections were conducted fairly and transparently and urged party members to put any differences from the primaries behind them and come together to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.
NPP Primaries: I accept the results – Ken Agyapong concedes
Presidential aspirant and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, has accepted his defeat in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.
Agyapong said, "I believe the party has been fair and transparent. That is the only thing I have always been preaching. This election is fair, my grassroots have spoken, and I accept the results in good faith.
"We are going to work tirelessly to break the 8. We should put everything behind us and let us unite this party. With unity, I believe we can break the 8. I congratulate the Election Committee, Police, EC, and the party members for the commitment you have shown for peace. We have to come together and give the NDC a showdown."
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was announced as the presidential candidate-elect for the NPP for the 2024 general elections after a closely contested primary. Dr. Bawumia received 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total, while Kennedy Agyapong secured 71,996 votes, amounting to 37.41%. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came in third with 1,459 votes, accounting for 0.76%, and Francis Addai-Nimoh received 731 votes, representing 0.41%.
In the 2024 general elections, Dr. Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama will compete as the presidential candidates of the two major political parties in Ghana, making it a critical moment in the country's political history with one candidate seeking a return to power and the other aspiring to reach a higher political position.
