Mr. Mac Manu comes into his new position with a raft of experience, having previously served as the party’s National Chairman.

Currently, though, he is the Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority – a position he’s held since the NPP assumed office.

Peter Mac Manu

Meanwhile, Minister of Zongo and Inner City Development, Dr. Mustapha Hamid will serve as one of his deputies.

Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Oblitey Commey, also joins Mr. Hamid as fellow deputy to the new campaign manager.

Heading the party’s Campaign Logistics and Operation is General Secretary, John Boadu, whose deputy will be National Organizer, Sammi Awuku.

The NPP’s national delegates conference is currently postponed, having originally been scheduled for May 2, 2020.

The party is also yet to officially launch its campaign for the 2020 polls, as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.