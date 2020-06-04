The decision was taken following a meeting by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council on Wednesday.

In a statement, NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu said a date for the acclamation will be announced soon.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“The Party has also resolved to acclaim the sole candidate who had filed his nomination to contest in the Presidential Primaries, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the Party’s 2020 Presidential Candidate,” sections of the statement reads.

“These critical decisions were taken by the party at a National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings jointly held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.”

President Akufo-Addo was the only person within the NPP to file his nomination to contest as the party’s presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, the party said it will conduct its parliamentary primaries in constituencies where it has sitting MPs on June 20, 2020.

Read the NPP’s full statement below:

The date for the acclamation of the Presidential Candidate and his Running Mate will soon be communicated to the general public. Equally, the Party will soon issue guidelines for the conduct of the Parliamentary Primaries.

