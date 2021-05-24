NPP used us to cause mayhem at Ayawaso West Wuogon - Alleged galamsey operatives reveal

They also accused the Presidency of approving their illegal small scale mining businesses in the Atewa forest.

Some of the accused persons seated in handcuffs in a bus, went berserk accusing the ruling New Patriotic Party of using and dumping them.

Some of them alleged that the party used them to commit atrocities in Ayawaso West Wuagon by-election as well as the 2020 Presidential election in Kumasi.

“You sent us to Ayawaso, in the 2020 elections you sent us to Kumasi to make a show. But today you are calling us thieves meanwhile it is the office of the President that sent us to the Atewa Forest. NPP is not a good party. We will show them.”

The prosecution led by Dickson Donkor and Helen Samlafo both state Attorneys, and Silvester Asare – Police Prosecutor prayed the court to remand the accused persons into Police Custody to enable further investigation into some names of individuals mentioned by the accused persons as those who allegedly sent them.

Pulse Ghana

But the lawyers for the accused persons, however, prayed to the court that their clients will not run away and that they will be available anytime the court needs them, therefore, be considered to grant them bail.

The court presided by Her Honour Mercy Addei Kotei, however, remanded the accused into Police Custody to reappear on June 8, 2021.