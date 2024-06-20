Nsawam: Pupils sit on floor to study at Panpanso Ningo M/A Basic school

Many pupils are seen lying on their bellies to write, while others have improvised seats using blocks and stones.

The upper primary level faces a similar situation, with no major infrastructural expansion or supply of logistics despite the increasing population.

Recent data from the Ministry of Education's (MoE) Education Management Information System (EMIS) indicates that as of 2021, a significant portion of basic school pupils lacked seating and writing places: 50 percent of KG pupils (596,949), 40 percent of primary pupils (1,308,479), and 30 percent of JHS pupils (425,465).

This totals to 2,330,893 pupils, representing 40 percent of basic school students.