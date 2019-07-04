The incident happened on the Winneba -Cape Coast highway, on July 3, 2019.

The students were returning home after the contenders were defeated by Keta SHTS at the one-eighth stage.

Students and teachers who were on the bus got severely injured and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

No death have been reported.

The school in a Twitter post said: "We were involved in an accident on our way back to Paul Isert Hill after our failure to progress to the quarter-finals of the @NSMQGhana but glory be to Elohim for his protections always as every member is okay now."