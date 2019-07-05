The atmosphere at the RS Amegarshie Auditorium at the University of Ghana was completely electrifying as some big names pickup slots to be paired against each other.

The pairing has created two major complete supremacy shows.

2017 winners Prempeh College from Kumasi will come up against Achimota SHS and Wesley Girls' from the Central region.

Achimota, who were 1998 and 2004 winners, came into the 2019 contest as favourites after beating their contenders to reach the quarter-finals stage.

Achimota SHS was not a seeded school in the 2018 edition after they were eliminated by fellow Achimota-based St. John's John's Grammar School at the regional stage of the 2017 contest.

That loss meant they could not participate in the main stage of the national competition.

They also suffered a shock 2016 defeat to less fancied Nifa SHS at the one-eighth stage after making it to the semi-finals in 2015.

The Kumasi-based school and four-time winners, Prempeh College Prempeh College started the quiz on a bad note but redeemed itself in the contest and successfully defended their seeded spot in the NSMQ.

The school qualified for the quarterfinals after beating Labone SHS and Atebubu SHS.

Supporters of the Amanfuo folk were left disappointed after the contestants failed to record the wide winning margins that have become unique to Prempeh College on Friday, June 28, 2019.

They finished the contest with the scoreboard reading: Prempeh 25pts Labone: 17pts Atebubu 17pts to reach the quarter-finals stage to clash with Achimota SHS and Wesley Girls'.