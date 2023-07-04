James Lutterodt, a contestant who represented Keta SHS in the 2021 NSMQ died.
NSMQ mourns Ketasco contestant who died from poisoning
The National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has expressed sadness over the sudden death of James Lutterodt, one of the contestants who represented Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) in the 2021 finals of the competition.
Reports stated that the NSMQ beat all odds to establish KETASCO as one of the most successful at the just-ended 2021 NSMQ, being the first Volta-Oti team to contest in the finals of the annual competition allegedly died as a result of food poisoning.
It said James Lutterodt was set to travel outside the country to further his studies at Howard University, just as his colleague, Francisca Lamini, who has started her pre-med programme at Harvard University in the US.
In a Twitter post, it said we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Lutterodt. As a history-making #NSMQ2021 Keta SHTS team member, he made his school and region proud as the first school from the Volta Region at the NSMQ final.
His family, however, has not yet publicly acknowledged the devastating news or the cause of death.
Lutterodt was a computer science student at the University of Ghana, Legon.
Making history as the first school from the Volta Region to make it to the NSMQ final, Keta SHTS's Francisca Lamini, James Lutterodt, and Bright Senyo Godzo continue to impress with the next step in their life path after high school.
Francisca Lamini headed to Harvard College, where she will read a Biological Science program with the intention to continue to Medical School.
Meanwhile Bright has enrolled in the Electrical Engineering programme at KNUST, with James pursuing a degree in Computer Science at the University of Ghana, Legon.
