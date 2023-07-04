NSMQ mourns Ketasco contestant who died from poisoning

Reports stated that the NSMQ beat all odds to establish KETASCO as one of the most successful at the just-ended 2021 NSMQ, being the first Volta-Oti team to contest in the finals of the annual competition allegedly died as a result of food poisoning.

It said James Lutterodt was set to travel outside the country to further his studies at Howard University, just as his colleague, Francisca Lamini, who has started her pre-med programme at Harvard University in the US.

In a Twitter post, it said we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Lutterodt. As a history-making #NSMQ2021 Keta SHTS team member, he made his school and region proud as the first school from the Volta Region at the NSMQ final.

His family, however, has not yet publicly acknowledged the devastating news or the cause of death.

Lutterodt was a computer science student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Francisca Lamini headed to Harvard College, where she will read a Biological Science program with the intention to continue to Medical School.