ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NSMQ mourns Ketasco contestant who died from poisoning

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has expressed sadness over the sudden death of James Lutterodt, one of the contestants who represented Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) in the 2021 finals of the competition.

James Lutterodt
James Lutterodt

James Lutterodt, a contestant who represented Keta SHS in the 2021 NSMQ died.

Recommended articles

Reports stated that the NSMQ beat all odds to establish KETASCO as one of the most successful at the just-ended 2021 NSMQ, being the first Volta-Oti team to contest in the finals of the annual competition allegedly died as a result of food poisoning.

It said James Lutterodt was set to travel outside the country to further his studies at Howard University, just as his colleague, Francisca Lamini, who has started her pre-med programme at Harvard University in the US.

In a Twitter post, it said we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Lutterodt. As a history-making #NSMQ2021 Keta SHTS team member, he made his school and region proud as the first school from the Volta Region at the NSMQ final.

ADVERTISEMENT

His family, however, has not yet publicly acknowledged the devastating news or the cause of death.

Lutterodt was a computer science student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

James Lutterodt
James Lutterodt Pulse Ghana

Making history as the first school from the Volta Region to make it to the NSMQ final, Keta SHTS's Francisca Lamini, James Lutterodt, and Bright Senyo Godzo continue to impress with the next step in their life path after high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Francisca Lamini headed to Harvard College, where she will read a Biological Science program with the intention to continue to Medical School.

Meanwhile Bright has enrolled in the Electrical Engineering programme at KNUST, with James pursuing a degree in Computer Science at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

James Lutterodt

2021 NSMQ contestant allegedly dies from food poisoning

Matilda Amissah-Arthur with husband

I advised my late husband many times to resign as Vice President — Matilda Amissah Arthur

Accident

Three die in gory George Walker Bush Highway accident

Gifty Twum-Boafo, Deputy Education Minister

Blame teachers for Ghana's bad economy and not Ken Ofori-Atta — Deputy Education Minister