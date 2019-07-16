Speaking at a press conference Monday, the Executive Director of the NSS, Mustapha Ussif, said a total of 77, 962 personnel have been deployed to do their mandatory one-year national service.

The postings were done based on requests, choice of Regions and deployments, as has been the case in previous years.

Prospective service personnel, however, cannot print out the appointment letters until Friday, 19th July 2019.

Sixty-six thousand three hundred and forty-eight (66,348) of the personnel have been deployed to the public sector, representing 85.1 % of the total posting.

The private sector also received 11,614 service personnel, representing 14.9% of the total figure.

The Agric sector has also been given some 6000 personnel to help with the Planting for Food and Jobs Policy.

Meanwhile, 2,000 personnel have also been deployed to support the introduction of the entrepreneurship programme in poultry production.

“We have also considered issues such as acute health conditions, married women, people on study leave and persons who are physically challenged and deployed them accordingly,” Mr. Ussif highlighted.

All posted personnel are expected to officially begin their national service on Monday, 2nd September 2019.