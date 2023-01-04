ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NSS transfers suspended Ashanti Regional boss to Accra

Evans Annang

Alex Opoku-Mensah, the embattled Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS) has been transferred to Accra.

Alex Opoku Mensah
Alex Opoku Mensah

He will resume his duties in the capital city after serving his 2-month suspension for verbally assaulting a nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a new directive captured in a letter dated December 23, 2022, Mr. Opoku-Mensah will report to the Head Office of the Secretariat after the suspension.

Mr. Opoku-Mensah was caught on tape insulting a nurse who is reported to have had a misunderstanding with his daughter, a doctor at the Manhyia hospital.

He subsequently apologised after his conduct was widely condemned by the majority of Ghanaians on social media.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr. Opoku-Mensah said, “I do apologise for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such.”

“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the public as well as the Nursing Fraternity and Manhyia Hospital,” the statement also said.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association also threatened to strike if the director is not sacked within the next 72 hours.

The Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Philemon Adu Brempong, said they have given the government a 72-hour ultimatum to sack the appointee else they will embark on industrial action.

READ THE NSS TRANSFER LETTER BELOW

NSS transfer letter
NSS transfer letter Pulse Ghana
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

New year Accident

W/R: 4 dead in 'New Year' accident in Takoradi

Fuel pump

Fuel prices drop by 8%

Rev. Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah predicts 'Warfare" and a coup in 2023

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng

Government Isn't committed to fighting corruption - Kissi Agyabeng