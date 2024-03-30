NSS will no longer be mandatory in my tenure - Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia made this announcement during a recent address at the “It is Possible Mega Easter Walk and Mini Rally” in Kwahu on Saturday, March 30, 2024, stating that when he assumes office as president, his government will consider reforms to the national service program to make it voluntary rather than compulsory.

This move aims to provide graduates with greater flexibility and freedom of choice in determining their post-education path.

“National Service is no longer going to be mandatory. If you complete school and you get a job, go for it, you don’t need national service. Unlike Mahama who is bringing old solutions, not bold solutions. He’s bring failed solutions.”

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has emphasized the importance of an aggressive campaign strategy to secure victory in the upcoming elections. He believes that personally engaging with voters by going door to door and window to window to highlight the government's achievements is a surefire way to break the eight-year cycle of political power.

In his efforts to win over the electorate, Vice President Bawumia has pledged unwavering commitment to the people if elected as President.

Drawing a contrast with his opponent, John Mahama, he emphasized his intention to forego any honeymoon period and immediately begin working towards the nation's progress.

“Unlike Mahama, he wants a honeymoon after being elected, he won’t come back again so he won’t mind you. As for me, I’ll come back in 2028 so I will ensure I do my best for you all. So everyone must campaign very well as stated earlier. Today, we are going door to door, house to house to campaign to bring victory. It is possible, we are going to break the eight.”