Nurse arrested for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on neighbour at Kwesimintsim

Kojo Emmanuel

A nurse identified as Ishmael Asiedu is in police grips for allegedly inflicting deep cutlass wounds on his neighbour.

The nurse who works at the Kwesimintsim Hospital in the Western region was arrested for allegedly inflicting severe cutlass wounds on his neighbour known as Richard Cudjoe.

The incident reports by Accra-based Starr FM stated occurred when a verbal altercation ensued between the two neighbours over who has the right to have in his possession keys to the source of water at the house.

A neighbour who was present at the incident narrating the story said the wife of the victim identified as Nana Sarfowaa was demanding the keys to the water reservoir from the suspect but refused to release the said keys and attempted to beat Sarfowaa and the victim who is Sarfowaa's husband in a bid to save the wife from being beaten rather in the end suffered severe cutlass wounds on the head.

The victim is currently receiving medical attention at the hospital.

The Kwesimintsim police commander Supt Lennox Aidoo confirmed the incident said the suspect has been charged and will be arraigned before the court on Wednesday, May 18, 2021.

