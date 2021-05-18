Nurse arrested for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on neighbour at Kwesimintsim

The incident reports by Accra-based Starr FM stated occurred when a verbal altercation ensued between the two neighbours over who has the right to have in his possession keys to the source of water at the house.

A neighbour who was present at the incident narrating the story said the wife of the victim identified as Nana Sarfowaa was demanding the keys to the water reservoir from the suspect but refused to release the said keys and attempted to beat Sarfowaa and the victim who is Sarfowaa's husband in a bid to save the wife from being beaten rather in the end suffered severe cutlass wounds on the head.

The victim is currently receiving medical attention at the hospital.