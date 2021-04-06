RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nzema group demonstrates over book defaming Kwame Nkrumah; demands withdrawal

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Chiefs and people of Nzema have embarked on a mini-demonstration over a class-6 book that allegedly defames ex-Ghana President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Nzema group demonstrates over book defaming Kwame Nkrumah; demands withdrawal

Pulse Ghana

The said book – the Golden History of Ghana – was authored and published by Mercy Gyaa-Adiyiah.

The group said the book misrepresents the works of Ghana’s first president and, therefore, called for its immediate withdrawal.

Holding placards with different messages, the group converged at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Nkroful to stage the protest.

Nzema group protests against alleged anti-Nkrumah book
Nzema group protests against alleged anti-Nkrumah book Pulse Ghana

Speaking at a press conference, a Senior Citizen of Nzema, Nana Mireku Tumi, charged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ban the book.

“We, the Youth, Chiefs, and people of Nzema both home and abroad, the family of Osgayefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, by this press conference are convinced that the author of the history book meant to be used for teaching Class 6 pupils, has no useful knowledge to give, but on a carefully calculated mission to falsify world history, mislead the future generation and lead the nation into a disunited Ghana,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“To this end, we call on all the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service (GES) and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), and ultimately the Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana, to prevail on the author and publishing house for the immediate total withdrawal and destruction of such obnoxious publications without delay.

“Secondly, we are calling on the Government of Ghana to criminalize and ban the sale, ownership, and possession of such publications including the Golden History of Ghana meant for Basic 6 pupils.”

Demonstration at Nkroful
Demonstration at Nkroful Pulse Ghana

The group also demanded that the author and the publishers of the book render an apology to the family of Nkrumah and the Chiefs and people Nzema “for soiling the glorious reputation of Africa’s man of the millennium.”

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

