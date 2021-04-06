Nzema group demonstrates over book defaming Kwame Nkrumah; demands withdrawal

Speaking at a press conference, a Senior Citizen of Nzema, Nana Mireku Tumi, charged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ban the book.

“We, the Youth, Chiefs, and people of Nzema both home and abroad, the family of Osgayefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, by this press conference are convinced that the author of the history book meant to be used for teaching Class 6 pupils, has no useful knowledge to give, but on a carefully calculated mission to falsify world history, mislead the future generation and lead the nation into a disunited Ghana,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“To this end, we call on all the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service (GES) and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), and ultimately the Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana, to prevail on the author and publishing house for the immediate total withdrawal and destruction of such obnoxious publications without delay.

“Secondly, we are calling on the Government of Ghana to criminalize and ban the sale, ownership, and possession of such publications including the Golden History of Ghana meant for Basic 6 pupils.”

Pulse Ghana