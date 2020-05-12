This comes after the Ashanti Region, as of Monday, May 11, 2020, recorded 307 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 662.

According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, the affected areas in Obuasi are the Central Market, Wawase, and Asonkore.

He said there are massive search and identification currently ongoing in the area adding that the Central Market has been closed down after a couple, who tested positive for the disease, continued trading for the past two weeks.

He said 17 of their immediate contacts also tested positive for the disease.

However, some COVID-19 patients in Obuasi have been relocated from private homes to an isolation centre under tight security.

The transfer follows a successful take-over of the facility by armed members of the COVID-19 Security Taskforce.