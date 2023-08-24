Obuobia celebrates 46th birthday with acts of kindness to orphans, widows in V/R

Obuobia's birthday celebrations took place at two separate locations, each filled with love and generosity. The first stop was at the Providence Orphanage in Aflao, where she celebrated with the children.

During her visit, she presented the orphanage with a multitude of essential items, including bags of flour, maize, rice, sugar, packs of toiletries, gallons of detergents, cleaning supplies, cooking oil, as well as packs of drinks and canned fish. The joyous occasion was made even more special with the presence of the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie.

Her second stop was in Dzodze, where over 300 elderly widows had gathered from across the Ketu North District. Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, made a heartwarming announcement that Madam Obuobia had chosen to have her birthday lunch with the widows and had prepared special gifts for them.

Known for her generosity, Obuobia expressed her desire to share her joy with those less fortunate. She emphasized that true happiness comes from giving and that she would continue to give back to the community. Her actions exemplify her dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of others.

The widows who gathered in Dzodze were deeply touched by Obuobia's kindness. They expressed their gratitude for the sumptuous lunch she provided and felt genuinely cared for. They acknowledged her as a beacon of love, kindness, and generosity, stating that her actions would inspire others to follow suit.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Joyce Mogtari, Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Fafa Agbai, Volta Region Women's Organiser, as well as Constituency Women's Organisers and their deputies.

