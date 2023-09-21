OccupyJulorbi House demo: 49 suspects arrested for unlawful violation of Public Order Act - Police states

The police had earlier issued a warning to the public not to participate in the protest, as the venue was designated as a security zone, and they were taking measures to restrict the demonstration.

In a statement issued on September 21, the police confirmed the arrest of the 49 suspects, who were apprehended within the vicinity of the Jubilee House and the 37 Military Hospital area.

The arrests were made following the flagrant disregard of a court order that had been served on the organizers, prohibiting them from carrying out the planned demonstration.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The 49 suspects, who are currently in custody assisting in the investigation, were arrested within the vicinity of the Jubilee House and the 37 Military Hospital area.

"We would like to state that the Police do not take delight in preventing any group from demonstrating as the Service has a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past. The exception, in this case, is the Police disagreement with the organizers on the venue, the Jubilee House, being a security zone"

The letter further reads that, suspects are currently in custody and assisting in the ongoing investigation.

See full statement below: