OccupyJulorbiHouse: Provide evidence of assault for investigation - Police respond to brutalities claim

According to the police, during the meeting, there was no evidence or reported case of assault against the demonstrators based on their records. Consequently, they encouraged anyone with contrary evidence to provide it for a thorough investigation.

The police also assured the public of its continuous dedication of promoting a peaceful environment where citizen's right are upheld.

"We would like to assure the public that the Police Service is dedicated to fostering a democratic environment where citizens' rights are upheld while maintaining the security and stability of the nation," the statement said.

The police also underscored their record of providing security for demonstrations in the past, noting that their primary concern in this instance was the location of the planned demonstration at the Jubilee House, a designated security zone.

The statement reaffirmed the ongoing dialogue between the police and protest organizers, as well as the commitment to finding a mutually agreeable venue for the demonstration.

On September 21, 2023, the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests began when a gathering of demonstrators convened at the 37 bus terminal in Accra, with their sights set on marching to the Jubilee House, which serves as the administrative hub of the Ghanaian government.

However, the police intervened, dispersing the protesters and subsequently arresting 49 individuals describing it as unlawful protest

The protesters have steadfastly pledged to persist in their demonstrations until the government acknowledges and addresses their grievances.