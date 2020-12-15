The constituency was one of few which were hit by violence during the December 7 presidential and parliamentary polls.

The situation led to two deaths, with MP for the constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye subsequently being arrested before later being released.

Over 50 supporters of the NDC were picked up by the Police over the incident, some of whom have been arraigned before court.

READ ALSO: Nii Lante Vanderpuye granted bail

Nii Lante Vanderpuye

According to a report by Asaaseradio.com, five of the supporters have since been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The report added that some 28 of the supporters who were arrested over the disturbances have also been granted bail by the court.

Meanwhile, Sammy Laryea, a Research Assistant to Mr. Vanderpuye, claims the arrested members of the NDC are all innocent.

“On the day of the election I think 52 of our men who had come to the party’s collation centre to submit their pink sheet and of course others who were there to observe the process were arrested by the police as a result of the unfortunate shooting by known hoodlums of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),” he told the media.

“But unfortunately, our people rather got arrested, we believe every single individual arrested, we manage to obtain bail for 48 of them and later 28 of them appeared before the court today, and luckily they have been granted bail and will re-appear on 3 February.”

The ruling NPP and its presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo last week won the 2020 presidential elections.

Akufo-Addo won the election after polling over six million votes, which translates to 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, there was very little to separate the NPP and NDC in the parliamentary polls, with a hung parliament on the cards.

As it stands, the Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that the NPP has won 137 parliamentary seats, while the NDC won 136 seats.

There is also currently one disputed seat in the Sene West constituency as well as one seat held by an independent candidate.