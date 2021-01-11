The National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator made the donation as part of his Safety First Project.

Mr. Ablakwa said he aims to prevent deaths during travelling and transportation on the Volta River.

READ ALSO: Okudzeto procures wheelchairs for all physically challenged persons in North Tongu

“We have hit the ground & the waters running right after that epic inauguration, considering that we have so much to achieve in my beloved North Tongu over the next four years - a rather short space of time,” the MP wrote on Twitter.

“I earlier today donated some 200 modern life jackets to the leadership of the various boat operators associations at all 10 river crossing points as part of the North Tongu MP's Safety First Project. We are determined to ensure that our objective of preventing deaths during boat transportation on the Volta River is well and truly achieved.

“Though fatalities have significantly reduced due to numerous interventions and public education, I have set an ambitious target of zero death in my entire tenure as MP. Together, we shall succeed.”

This comes after the North Tongu MP provided free wheelchairs to all physically challenged persons in the constituency.

As part of his Christmas project for his constituents, he replaced all rickety wheelchairs of disabled people.

Last December, Mr. Ablakwa also paid the medical bills of all children who were receiving treatment at the Children’s Ward of the Battor Catholic Hospital in his constituency.

Mr. Ablakwah and his team stormed the hospital soon after he was re-elected in December 7 polls.

The legislator referred to the gesture as a “thanksgiving offering” following his successful re-election as MP for the constituency.