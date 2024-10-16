Oliver Barker-Vormawor granted ¢20k bail after 3 weeks in detention

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a prominent activist and convenor of the anti-galamsey protest organized by the Democracy Hub, was granted bail on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, in the sum of ¢20,000.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, along with 52 others, was arrested on Monday, September 23, 2024, during a Democracy Hub protest and charged with multiple offenses, including causing public disturbances. His charges include stealing, unlawful assembly, unlawful damage, assault on a public officer, and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

Barker-Vormawor's initial bail request was denied by the Accra Circuit Court, and his subsequent appeal to the High Court also resulted in further remand. The High Court expressed concern over his potential to reoffend, as he was already on bail for a separate treason felony charge at the time of these alleged offenses. The judge warned that bail would be granted if the prosecution failed to commence the trial promptly.

Following repeated bail applications by his lawyers, the High Court finally granted him bail under the condition that he reports to the police twice a week.

According to police reports, Barker-Vormawor was apprehended for engaging in unlawful activities during the protest. One specific incident cited was his removal of the keys from a police van stationed at the protest site. The authorities are still investigating other alleged acts of misconduct.

Despite facing significant legal challenges and multiple arrests, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has remained unwavering in his stance against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey. He continues to advocate for comprehensive environmental reforms and demands greater accountability from the government in combating illegal mining, which has been a persistent issue in Ghana.

