Pulse.com.gh has seen photos of the ambulances being inspected by officials from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.

The 275 ambulances are being funded from the "one million dollar, one constituency" agenda promised by the government.

Currently, there are only 55 ambulances in the country and the 275 ambulances will boost the operations of the National Ambulance Service.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, speaking a the opening of the 2018 Annual Health Summit organized by the Ghana Health Service in Accra, first made the procurement of the ambulances public.

This was repeated by President Nana Akufo-Addo who said the move shows government's "commitment to finding a solution than ever seen."

