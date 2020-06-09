One person has been confirmed dead at Odawna, a suburb of Adabraka in Accra whose life was in danger when floods submerged homes of residents after hours of rainfall.

The team of security officers including the military, and National Disaster Management Operations (NADMO) were responding to distress calls from affected residents in the Odawna area, prone to floods for poor drainage and bad attitudes.

Lt. Col. Michael Mfum from the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces confirmed the death during an ongoing rescue mission.

The deceased, reports stated died by electrocution during the downpour.

Officials said about 20 persons have also been rescued so far.

The heavy downpour flooded low-lying parts of the capital, notably Adabraka, Circle, Avenor and Dansoman. It also led to severe traffic jams as the rains cut off several roads and streets.