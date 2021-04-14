One district-One factory: Nana Addo commissions phase one of B5 Plus steel plant

He was, therefore, confident that when all 1D1F projects come on stream, some 285,000 more Ghanaians will get direct jobs, as the 1D1F policy has the potential to absorb many more young graduates into well-paying, sustainable jobs within their district, municipal or metropolitan areas.

"What we are witnessing here today in Larkpleku is a true reflection of the benefits of the 1D1F policy, i.e. the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and the expansion of value-addition activities in the country. It is gratifying to note that the company is converting scrapped metal, gathered from across the country, into building materials which are feeding the construction industries in Ghana and the ECOWAS Region," he said.

The President reiterated his Government’s continued commitment to providing strategic support to companies and enterprises operating in Ghana.

"We will continue to enhance the existing incentive framework designed to make 1D1F designated companies more competitive and sustainable. The incentives, which include tax holidays, import duty waivers, and interest rate subsidies, are designed to help build the capacities and competitiveness of these enterprises, and to position them for greater productivity and efficiency," he added.