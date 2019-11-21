The Paramount Chief of the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area believes a revolutionary decentralisation will lead to development.

He, therefore, urged the government to move at least one Ministry to each of the regions.

He cited the Agricultural Ministry and Forestry Ministry, which are both in Accra, as very problematic.

Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II

The Okyenhene made the statement when he delivered a lecture at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Conference Hall at the University of Education, Winneba.

“What is the Forestry Ministry, for instance, doing in Accra? What is the Agriculture Ministry doing in Accra?” he quizzed.

He explained that the decentralisation of power would solve the problem high rural migration to Accra.

This, the Chief said, would “make people stay in their town and work” instead of migrating to the capital.