Only 12% of experts interviewed by Ghana media are women – Survey

Emmanuel Ayamga

A survey by the Ghana Women Expert Project has found that the number of women experts interviewed by the media in Ghana has declined.

The survey, which was conducted by freelance journalists Nana Ama Agyemang Asante and Betty Kamkam-Boadu with support and funding from the City University of London’s Journalism Department, centred on the number of female experts interviewed on four of the top radio stations in the country.

Carried out from February to May 2023, the radio stations monitored were Joy FM, Starr FM, Citi FM and Peace FM.

The survey found that only 12% of the experts interviewed on the morning shows of the aforementioned radio stations were women.

This represents a 6.6% decline from the previous report, with 88% of the experts interviewed being males.

“The survey, which tracked the number of women interviewed as experts on a wide range of topics, was conducted between February and May 2023,” a release by the Ghana Women Expert Project said.

“It found that only 12% of the experts interviewed by the media were women. Comparing this to the number of women experts interviewed on radio programmes in the previous report, there is a 6.6% decline.”

Read the full findings of the survey below:

- The number of women interviewed in the Ghanaian media for their expertise decreased by 6.6% in the second round of the survey.

- The ratio of male to female experts was 9 to 1.

- The total count of female experts on all shows was lower than the count of male experts on a single show.

- Although Joy SMS interviewed the highest number of male and female experts, Morning Starr allocated the most airtime to female experts, with a total of 3 hours, 12 minutes, and 25 seconds

- Only 12% of the experts interviewed by the media were women.

- Only 113 out of the 936 experts interviewed during the period were women

- Female experts received less airtime, with only 116 minutes and 4 seconds per week on all shows.

- Women experts were more likely to be interviewed about gender-related issues than other topics.

