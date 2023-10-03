Only 12% of experts interviewed by Ghana media are women – Survey

Pulse Ghana

Carried out from February to May 2023, the radio stations monitored were Joy FM, Starr FM, Citi FM and Peace FM.

The survey found that only 12% of the experts interviewed on the morning shows of the aforementioned radio stations were women.

This represents a 6.6% decline from the previous report, with 88% of the experts interviewed being males.

“The survey, which tracked the number of women interviewed as experts on a wide range of topics, was conducted between February and May 2023,” a release by the Ghana Women Expert Project said.

Read the full findings of the survey below:

- The number of women interviewed in the Ghanaian media for their expertise decreased by 6.6% in the second round of the survey.

- The ratio of male to female experts was 9 to 1.

- The total count of female experts on all shows was lower than the count of male experts on a single show.

- Although Joy SMS interviewed the highest number of male and female experts, Morning Starr allocated the most airtime to female experts, with a total of 3 hours, 12 minutes, and 25 seconds

- Only 113 out of the 936 experts interviewed during the period were women

- Female experts received less airtime, with only 116 minutes and 4 seconds per week on all shows.