This was disclosed by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) when it marked this year’s World Toilet Day (WTA).

The KMA said many landlords in the city have so far failed to provide toilets facilities for their tenants.

The Assembly has, therefore, given all landlords up to six months to provide household toilets or face the law.

Meanwhile, a Sanitation Enforcement Team has been formed to identify and prosecute landlords who fail to comply with the directive.

The enforcement team will also go after persons who direct faecal matter into the drains in Kumasi.

Environmental Health Officer of the KMA, Isaac Bassanyin says the assembly is liaising with some financial institutions to provide soft loans for landlords to provide household toilets.

World Toilet Day is observed annual by the United Nations (UN) on November 19 of every year.