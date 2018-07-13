Pulse.com.gh logo
Only the Supreme Court can overturn Sosu's ban - Lawyer Okudzeto


An Accra Human Rights Court, this week, overturned the 3-year ban that was slapped on Sosu by the Ghana Legal Council.

  • Published:
Sam Okudzeto questions decision to overturn Sosu's ban

Sam Okudzeto questions decision to overturn Sosu's ban

Renowned lawyer and member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto has said the rescinding of a ban placed on human rights lawyer Francis Sosu by a High Court is illegal.

He contends that it's only the Supreme Court that has the powers to overturn that ban.

"Sometimes, some of them don't understand because a High court purporting to overturn a decision of a Disciplinary Committee forgetting that on the committee, you had three Supreme Court judges", Mr Okudzeto said, adding: "What makes the High Court judge think that [she] understands the legal issues more than the Supreme Court judges taking the decision?" he questioned.

High Court lifts lawyer Sosu's ban

High Court lifts lawyer Sosu's ban

 

The court presided by Justice Gifty also set-aside the one year mentorship handed to Lawyer Sosu. According to the judge the charges of Touting and Personal Advertisement as grave misconduct brought against him were not in accordance with law.

However, Mr Okudzeto, a member of the GLC maintains that Mr Sosu violated the regulations of the profession by advertising himself.

He added that Mr Sosu offered to provide pro bono services yet charged a client by name Francis Agyare GHS50,000 after he had secured GHS200,000 for him as compensation for being jailed unlawfully for 14 years.

