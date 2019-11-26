Across the country, the policemen have been deployed to commercial centres, including markets, and other areas known to be prone to crime.

Officers of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) have also been deployed to enforce road safety regulations on the roads.

Crime rates usually go up during Christmas festivities and the police embarked on a route march through Accra.

James Oppong Boanuh, IGP

Launching the Christmas Operational Duties of the police, dubbed: "operation Father Christmas" in Accra, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong Boanuh, assured members of the public that the police were poised to provide the desired safety and security systems necessary for the festive season.

According to him, the operation would involve robust confidence building through a 24-hour police mobile and foot patrol in communities across the country.

He stated that the Police Service had the vision to be a world-class organisation capable of delivering planned, democratic, protective and, peaceful services of international standards.

He said the safety and security of all citizens during the festive season and beyond was the topmost priority of the Police Service and it would not deviate from it.

He commended the officers for their commitment and dedication to duty and assured them that a lot had been done to address their concerns.

The police marched started from the Police Headquarters through Sankara Interchange to 37 Military Hospital – Jubilee House – Olusegun Obasanjo Highway – Kawukudi Roundabout – Accra Girls High School – Pig Farm Roundabout.

The route march passed through the Kotobabi Police Station – Accra New Town – Mallam Atta Market – Nima Roundabout – Nima Police Station – Ring Road Central – Kwame Nkrumah Circle – Kojo Thompson Road – Cedi House – Liberation Road – Parliament House Road – Castle Junction – La General Hospital – Jokers – Danquah Circle and ended at the Police headquarters.