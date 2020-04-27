Some of the riders were also detained while others bolted and abandoned their motorbikes upon seeing the police and the riders stationed at various locations within the metropolis soliciting for passengers were also arrested.

The operation was dubbed "Operation social distancing".

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Frederick Adu, said the operations were carried out by the Baatsona, Kaneshie, Dansoman, Nima and the Tesano divisional police commands in their jurisdictions while the Accra Central Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) also joined in the exercise in their area of responsibility.

According to him, the Dansoman Division impounded 60 bikes, Kaneshie, 40; Accra Central MTTD, 40; Tesano, 31; Baatsona, 19 and Nima, 10.

The exercise, he added, would be sustained as all Divisional and District commanders have been tasked to replicate the same in their areas of responsibilities.

"Motorbike riders are banned from picking a pillion rider in order to observe the social distancing protocol and prevent the spread of the coronavirus as directed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo," he noted.