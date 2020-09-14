They were arrested from separate locations in the Eastern, Central, and Greater Accra regions.

The culprit (name withheld) is currently assisting the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service in investigations to unearth the modus operandi of such website operators.

The first suspect was arrested at Akim Akoroso in the Eastern Region, while the second was picked up at Kasoa in the Central Region and the third suspect was arrested at the Palace Mall, Spintex, in the Greater Accra Region.

The Head of Legal at the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Rev. Victor Brew, told the Daily Graphic that his outfit viewed the move as a major breakthrough in the council's effort to smoke out operators of such websites.

Cyber crime

He explained that the move was part of WAEC's determination to flush out such website operators and preserve the sanctity of the council's work.

He added that those website operators, with the connivance of some invigilators and supervisors, received snapshots of the question papers from the examination centres after the packets were opened.

They then solved the questions and posted the answers on their websites and to WhatsApp groups of candidates who had paid for their services.

He, however, reminded the candidates that those WhatsApp groups had existed to serve the parochial interest of the operators, stressing that "they do not mean well for the candidates at all".

A number of candidates suspected to have been involved malpractice in the just-ended West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and as the junior high school (JHS) final year students begin their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) today, September 14, 2020, Rev. Victor Brew advised the candidates to be wary of those WhatsApp groups to save themselves from the temptation of the operators.