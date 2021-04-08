Opinion: What happened to Ghana's Broadcasting Bill drafted in 2012?

The fundamental legal framework for broadcasting and for the mass media, in general, has undergone a radical transformation with the commencement of the Constitution.

This new legal framework is premised on the guarantee of the right to freedom of speech and expression, which includes freedom of the press and other media in article 21 (1) (a) and the right to information in article 21 (1) (f).

The Ministry of Communications in 2012, therefore, organised a forum to bring all stakeholders together to further discuss the draft Broadcasting Bill to clarify some issues raised after the Bill was earlier submitted to the Attorney General's Department for advice.

The draft Bill provides a legal and regulatory framework that ensures that persons entrusted with a scare and critical public resource like the radio spectrum, operated in a manner that safeguards public order, public morality, national security and generally uses the resources in the best public interest.

It seeks to improve the falling standards in Ghana's electronic media sector and ensure that it starts to embrace modern best practices.