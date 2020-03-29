A statement from his office said he has been actively involved in all cabinet as well as Economic Management Team meetings in finding appropriate remedies to the impact of the virus on Ghana’s economy.

The statement comes after some Ghanaians started asking questions about the usual silence of the Senior Minister in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement said: "The Senior Minister reports to office daily and attends Economic Management Team (EMT) meetings regularly at the Jubilee House. We wish to add that on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020, the Senior Minister chaired the EMT meeting on the socio-economic impact of “COVID 19” in Ghana.

“We, therefore, wish to inform and assure the general public that the President of the Republic and ALL Ministers hold meetings at the Jubilee House in a determinable effort to deal with the pandemic. The ministers and health technicians have all joined hands in fighting the deadly virus and they need support and constant prayers from Ghanaians.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard and ignore any false information about the COVID-19 status of the Senior Minister and also assure Ghanaians that, he is hale and hearty and very much involved in the Joint COVID 19 Committee daily meetings towards the war against the pandemic in Ghana”.