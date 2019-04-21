The Senior Minister gave controversial reasons why Huang, popularly called 'Galamsey Queen,' was not prosecuted for her role in galamsey.

At a townhall meeting in the USA, he said prosecuting the Chinese national wouldn't have added anything to our economy.

“Today, the main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro, it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us,” he said.

"So, when there are these kinds of arrangements, there are other things behind the scenes. Putting that lady [Aisha] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your economic problems."

However, speaking on Joy FM's news analysis show Saturday, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper said Osafo Maafo's comment was a "gaffe."

He continued: "if he wanted to deal with the question he was asked, he should have given the legal response and left it there.

"It is true that jailing one person will not resolve Ghana’s economic problem but jailing her would enhance that culture of deterrence that we seek to grow...that’s why he ought not to have brought in all these...It’s difficult to defend him on this course and perhaps he may have to do the honourable thing; an open apology and retraction, it may help him."