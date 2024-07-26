OSP acknowledges Okudzeto Ablakwa's $34m spare parts deal petition

He claimed that Ofori-Atta approved the deal just five days before leaving office, raising suspicions of impropriety and questioning the company’s capability given its recent incorporation.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, acknowledged the petition and indicated that he would investigate the matter if it falls within his jurisdiction.

Pulse Ghana

Ablakwa disclosed that the deal involved the servicing of 307 ambulances and that Ofori-Atta instructed the Controller and Accountant-General to release $10 million, equivalent to GH¢120,711,000.

He also revealed that parliamentary oversight confirmed Service Ghana Auto Group Limited had received GH¢115,342,573 in payments for shoddy servicing of the ambulances between 2020 and 2023.

Ablakwa added, "Deeper parliamentary oversight through GIFMIS assessments also confirms that even before this US$34.9 million scandalous Ken Ofori-Atta/Agyeman-Manu send-off package, Service Ghana Auto Group Limited has received a colossal GH¢115,342,573 in payments for shoddy servicing of the ambulances between 2020 and 2023."