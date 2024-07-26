ADVERTISEMENT
OSP acknowledges Okudzeto Ablakwa's $34m spare parts deal petition

Evans Annang

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has received a petition from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, concerning the controversial $34 million ambulance spare parts deal approved by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Kissi Agyebeng
Kissi Agyebeng

Mr Ablakwa alleged that Ofori-Atta and former Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu conspired with a private company, Service Ghana Auto Group Limited, to defraud the government.

He claimed that Ofori-Atta approved the deal just five days before leaving office, raising suspicions of impropriety and questioning the company’s capability given its recent incorporation.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, acknowledged the petition and indicated that he would investigate the matter if it falls within his jurisdiction.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Pulse Ghana
Ablakwa disclosed that the deal involved the servicing of 307 ambulances and that Ofori-Atta instructed the Controller and Accountant-General to release $10 million, equivalent to GH¢120,711,000.

Ablakwa added, "Deeper parliamentary oversight through GIFMIS assessments also confirms that even before this US$34.9 million scandalous Ken Ofori-Atta/Agyeman-Manu send-off package, Service Ghana Auto Group Limited has received a colossal GH¢115,342,573 in payments for shoddy servicing of the ambulances between 2020 and 2023."

He further noted that Service Ghana Auto Group Limited alone will be making a staggering GH¢653 million from these ambulances.

Evans Annang

