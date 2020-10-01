The accident occurred at Osubetor Community on Koforidua to Mamfe road Wednesday, September 30, 2020, afternoon.

The students made up of three males and a female were onboard a Nissan Versa with registration number GE 6248-19 heading to Koforidua but the car veered off the road and crashed into trees at the roadside.

The driver was reportedly sleeping according to an eyewitness.

One of the male students suffered a deep cut on the forehead while others were seen with minor injuries. The driver escaped unhurt.

They were rescued and rushed to the hospital by a Police Car heading to Koforidua.

The Eastern Regional Police MTTD is to establish the exact school the students attend.