In a statement, the EC said: “As previously advertised, the Electoral Commission will undertake a one-day voter registration exercise tomorrow, Thursday, the 1st of October 2020, in all its district offices across the country.”

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has re-filed its case against the Electoral Commission against the reopening of the voter roll for fresh registration.

But an Accra High Court, on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, dismissed an earlier suit filed by the biggest opposition party, that sought to challenge the one-day voter registration exercise.

The court ruled that the NDC’s suit should have been filed on notice to enable the EC to be served.

The NDC’s suit was intended to place an injunction on the EC’s re-opening of the register on Thursday, 1 October 2020, without gazetting it.

Also, the NDC wanted the court to order the EC to act in accordance with the Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations 2016 (C.I 91) for the one-day registration exercise.

According to the NDC in the suit, the EC failed to publish in the gazette a 21-days’ notice of the intended exercise in accordance with the elections governing law of the country.

“A declaration that the Electoral Commission has acted ultra vires in its attempt to reopen and/or conduct registration of voters scheduled for Thursday 1st October 2020 when the Electoral Commission has not caused to be published in the Gazette, twenty-one (21) days’ notice of this voters registration to the political parties and the general public,” the statement of claim by the NDC noted.

The writ named the EC and the Attorney General (AG) as first and second respondents.