He became the 16th king of the Asantes, after being enstooled as Asantehene on 26 April 1999.

Thus, yesterday April 26, 2020 marked exactly 21 years since Otumfuo, ascended the golden stool.

The Asantehene, whose real name is Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, was born on 6 May 1950.

He was named after 17th-century founder of the Asante Empire, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I when he succeeded Opoku Ware II over two decades ago.

Otumfuo is currently the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a Twitter post, the Manhyia page wrote: “Today marks 21years of enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as Asantehene. ƆPEMSOƆ AYEKOO!!!! Tweet your congratulatory messages using the hashtag #Asantehne@21.”