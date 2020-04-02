Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has thus put a seed money of one million Ghana Cedis (GHc1 million) into the fund.

Dubbed “Stay Home, Stay Alive”, the programme will be used to purchase food supplies and sanitary items for vulnerable communities in the traditional area.

Kumasi is one of the cities affected by government’s partial lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Obuasi have also been affected by the lockdown, which is expected to last for an initial two-week period.

The Asantehene advised residents to stay at home and adhere to all the lockdown directives from the government.

This, he said, is the best way to ensure that the virus does not spread further in the country.

Speaking on behalf of Otumfuo, the Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Place, Kofi Badu, said the king is satisfied at the level of compliance with the lockdown so far.

Meanwhile, Ghana has now recorded 195 Coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The pandemic has also claimed five lives so far, but majority of the quarantined patients are recovering well, the Health Minister, Kwaky Agyman Manu, said.