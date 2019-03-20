The Asantehene said he has taken notice of some queen mothers who rush to form associations with the intention of meeting government officials without his knowledge.

He warned that he will not condone any act of disrespect from queen mothers in his jurisdiction.

“These days I have noticed some of the queen mothers are rising up and forming associations. Those from Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and others and they quickly rush to Accra and other places with their associations, be careful that is not how it is supposed to be,” the Otumfou said while addressing the Asanteman council at the Manhyia Palace Monday.

“Let me be clear with you, wherever you go in government, nothing could be done unless they come to me first. I’m monitoring,” he added, as quoted by Starrfmonline.

The Asantehene warned that all queen mothers must know their places, adding that they are supposed to advice chiefs rather than try to overtake them.

“You queen mother are to sit behind and beside your chiefs. You are to advise us, that is how it is planned. If we do something wrong you take us home and advise us, that is where you talk to us.

“Our power as men is even with you women. You are to advise us, not to overtake us. The queen mother role is not meant for fashion and taking nice pictures,” Otumfuo pointed out.

The Asantehene also promised to ensure that all chieftaincy disputes brought to his palace are resolved before the end of the year.